Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 1-5, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 1, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Rev. Katrina Busk to discuss her experience working in a nursing home during the pandemic. Apostle Rhonda Hatton shares her testimony tonight on Nite Line.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Joyce Lester for an in-depth discussion about The Holy Spirit. Tonight Pastor Lester provides insight from her latest book, Ask the Holy Spirit! The Power Source Jesus Provided. Gail Thompson shares her testimony of being delivered from homosexuality. This program features the music of Shinita Wright and an interpretive dance from Gail Thompson.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Bill Means to discuss his book, Realms Beyond The Gate: 7 Principles That Govern God’s Kingdom. Bev McCann ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, November 4, 2021: Tonight is Ladies’ Night as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Ashley Bratton, Lisa Padgent, and LaTosha Johnson from Redemption World Outreach Center.

Friday, November 5, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.