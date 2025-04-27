6 Days Left: Major Bills Need Your Voice!

We are down to just six working days left in the 2025 legislative session — and there’s still so much critical work left unfinished.

Despite the South Carolina House passing strong conservative legislation months ago, the Senate has yet to act on two major priorities:

Banning DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) from state agencies and public universities (H. 4027)

from state agencies and public universities (H. 4027) Establishing school choice so that a child’s zip code doesn’t determine their educational outcomes (S. 62)

Our frustration is real — and so is our determination to fight for you until the last hour of session.

This Week: Big Battles in Subcommittee

Several important bills are getting subcommittee hearings this Tuesday morning — and they need your immediate support:

✅ H. 4339 (Reps. Erickson & Terribile) — Bans harmful dyes (linked to hyperactivity and other health risks) from food served in public school lunches.

✅ H. 4061 (Rep. Frank) — Removes sugary foods and drinks from being purchased with SNAP benefits, helping promote better health outcomes and responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds.

✅ H. 4123 (Rep. Cromer) — Keeps pornographic material away from children in schools and public libraries. Protecting the innocence of South Carolina’s kids should not be controversial — but the Left will fight tooth and nail to block this common-sense bill.

Call to Action:

We need your help today!

📞 Call and 📧 email your legislators urging them to support H. 4339, H. 4061, and H. 4123!

Tell them you expect them to vote these bill out of committee this week!

(Click here to find your legislators)

Spotlight: H. 4189 — Fixing the COVID Power Grab

Last week, H. 4189 passed out of committee. This bill rearranges the responsibilities of the Dept of Public Health & the Dept of Environmental Services. We believe this is the our best opportunity to make sure the governmental abuses that happened during Covid can’t happen again.

However, Leadership wants to kick the can down the road again.Now is the time to act. Not next year. Not someday. NOW.

During COVID, DHEC abused emergency powers to shut down small businesses, financially ruined families, and pushed experimental medical treatments on babies as young as 6 months old. We cannot leave those powers intact for the next emergency. We certainly can’t allow these powers to be held by a single, unelected bureaucrat.

Rep. Thomas Beach brought an important amendment in committee to strip DPH's unchecked powers, and he will bring it again on the House floor.

🚨 Rep. Beach will bring that amendment again on the House floor when H. 4189 is debated. We will NOT forget the tyranny of 2020, and we will NOT allow it to happen again.

South Carolina deserves real freedom. Real accountability. Real representation.

We are running out of time — and we need YOU in the fight.

Stand strong. Stand loud. Stand free.