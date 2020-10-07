State Health Benefits Offered to Another Part-time Governing Board

Another governing board of a state-created agency is under scrutiny over whether some board members are receiving state health-insurance benefits in violation of the law, The Nerve has learned.

Two members of the S.C. Ports Authority Board of Directors participate in the state health plan, authority spokeswoman Liz Crumley saidTuesday when contacted by The Nerve, though the law doesn’t allow part-time board members to be covered through the agency.

In a Nerve story last week, the S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority (PEBA) – the agency in charge of managing the state health plan – acknowledged it had foundcases of ineligible part-time employees who were offered benefits. But PEBA spokespersons couldn’t provide any details on those cases, though agency records show that unidentified members of the part-time governing board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper have been receiving benefits in violation of the law.

State law doesn’t require PEBA to do audits of the more than 700 covered groups to ensure compliance with state law. The Nerve last week reported that PEBA audited 54 employers last fiscal year, which, at that pace, would take the agency nearly 14 years to audit every group just once.

PEBA is governed by an 11-member board of directors, three of whom are appointed by the governor, with the majority of appointments controlled by Senate and House leaders.

Generally under state law, full-time employees – defined by PEBA as working at least 30 hours a week – in covered groups are eligible to receive state health benefits. In an email response Tuesday to The Nerve, PEBA spokeswoman Angie Warren said although there are a “few exceptions to that 30-hour requirement, none of those exceptions apply to the State Ports Authority Board of Directors.”

Warren said if PEBA “determines that the State Ports Authority has erroneously offered coverage under the State Health Plan to part-time board members or other part-time employees, the appropriate corrective action will be taken to terminate the coverage of the ineligible recipients.” She didn’t respond to follow-up questions, including whether PEBA launched an investigation following The Nerve’s inquiry.

Most members of the Ports Authority’s nine-member governing board, including board chairman Bill Stern, each reported receiving $11,700 in compensation last year as a board member, according to their annual income-disclosure statements filed with the State Ethics Commission. Board members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate; a 10-member legislative committee qualifies board candidates.

In an email response Tuesday to The Nerve, Ports Authority spokeswoman Crumley said two board members participate in the state health plan and “pay their own premiums.” She declined to identify them, noting, “We do not share details of personal health matters,” and didn’t answer follow-up written questions.

The Nerve on Thursday attempted to contact board chairman Stern about whether he receives state health benefits. In a subsequent email response, Crumley said Stern is “not on the plan and never has been.”