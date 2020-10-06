Gas-tax-hike projects: Main contractors doing other SC jobs

The slow pace of fixing South Carolina’s bad roads and bridges since the state gas tax was hiked more than three years ago could be tied in part to who’s doing the work and what other projects those companies are handling, records show.

The 10 highest-paid road contractors with gas-tax-hike revenues from July 1, 2017, through August of this year each received millions more over roughly the same period from the state Department of Transportation, The Nerve found in a review of DOT and state comptroller general records.

In short, some big contractors might be tied up at times with other projects in South Carolina that are not funded with gas-tax-hike money.

Take, for example, the top-paid contractor – C.R. Jackson Inc. – with gas-tax-hike revenues.

The company, which has offices in Columbia, Darlington and Conway, was paid a total of nearly $65 million in gas-tax-hike revenues from July 1, 2017, through last month, DOT records show. But since the 2017 law took effect, DOT has paid the firm a total of at least $168 million, according to comptroller general records.

C.R. Jackson on its website says it’s working on “rehabilitation” projects on a 26-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in the Orangeburg County area, and on a 20-mile section of Interstate 26 in Richland and Lexington counties. Those projects are not listed in DOT gas-tax payment records reviewed by The Nerve.

The Nerve last year found similar patterns.

Following is a list of 10 road contractors that were paid a total of at least $23 million each out of gas-tax-hike revenues since July 1, 2017, through last month, followed by the overall amounts paid by DOT to those companies over the past three fiscal years, according to DOT and comptroller general records. The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.