State Health Insurance Benefits Offered in Violation of State Law

Last month, the agency in charge of managing the state health plan informed state-owned utility Santee Cooper that members of the utility’s governing board were offeredinsurance benefits under the plan, though they weren’t eligible, records show.

Santee Coopercommunications directorMollie Gore told The Nerve that utility officials haven’t been able to “pinpoint” the exact date when members of the 12-member board started to receive benefits, though she added in her email response, “It has been in practice for at least several decades.”

The situation raises questions about the S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority’s (PEBA) ability to make sure that the more than 700 state and local government agencies, quasi-government organizations and other covered groups comply with state law.

State legislative leaders appoint most of the members of PEBA’s governing board.

Generally under state law, full-time employees – defined by PEBA as working at least 30 hours a week – in covered groups are eligible to receive state health benefits. Santee Cooper’s board members are not full-time employees, according to PEBA.

In a written responselast month to The Nerve, Heather Young, PEBA‘s communications manager, said the agency “regularly audits participating employers in the State Health Plan to verify their compliance with the requirements of the Plan.”

But state law doesn’t require audits of employers who participate in the plan. Last fiscal year, PEBA audited a total of 54 employers, according to agency records, which, at that pace, would take the agency nearly 14 years to audit every employer just once.

When The Nerve pointed that out, Angie Warren, PEBA’s communications director, in a follow-up email response said, “PEBA’s audit numbers vary from year to year; some audits cover a small number of members, while other audits cover several thousand members and take longer to perform.”

Asked for specifics about how often PEBA has found employers offering health insurance to ineligible workers, Young replied in writing: “While these audits have found instances when an employer has offered coverage to a part-time employee that should not have been eligible for coverage, PEBA does not separately track audit findings specifically related to coverage for ineligible part-time employees and does not have any responsive statistical or historical compilations of such findings.”

In other words, the agency contends it doesn’t know the total number of ineligible recipients discovered in audits in recent years.

“It is important to note that issues with employers come to PEBA’s attention through a variety of avenues,” Warren said in a separate written response. “We do not rely exclusively on a regular employer audit rotation to review employers’ compliance and resolve issues.”

Two PEBA employees are assigned to do audits, Warren said.

PEBA is governed by an 11-member board of directors, three of whom are appointed by the governor. The Senate president, Senate Finance Committee chairman, House speaker and the House Ways and Means Committee chairman each get two appointments.

As of this month, a total of 768 groups were participating in the state health insurance system,compared to 752 a year ago, PEBA records show. Eligible individuals are covered in the general state health or Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) plans, or the Tricare supplemental plan.