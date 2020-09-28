S.C. Lawmakers Continue Tight Grip on PSC Elections



For many South Carolinians, the size of their utility bills ultimately rests with state lawmakers.

Not only do legislators elect the seven-member S.C. Public Service Commission, which, among other things, sets utility rates for investor-owned gas and electric utilities, but they also control the nomination of PSC candidates.

Those who want to be a PSC commissioner must have the support of the six-legislator, 10-member State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, or PURC for short. PSC members currently earn a base annual salary of $132,071, according to the state salary database.

PSC members can find themselves out a job if they fall out of the PURC’s favor.Just ask Swain Whitfield, who joined the PSC in 2008 but will officially be off the commission if the Legislature holds a scheduled election today for his seat.

The PURC in January didn’t requalify Whitfield, a former PSC chairman who previously operated a transportation company.

“I still would like to know why I was found not qualified,” Whitfield said in an email response this morning to The Nerve. “I have wrestled with why for months (most of 2020) going back into the winter when that happened around 8:30 p.m. on a cold January night.”

PURC’s nomination deliberations typically are done in secret.

The 170-member Legislature in a joint session today is scheduled to fill four of the seven PSC seats, including Whitfield’s. A total of 10 candidates, including an incumbent, are running for the open seats. By law, no more than three candidates can be nominated for a four-year seat.

Under state law, the makeup of the PURC is controlled by House speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry. The PURC is comprised of three House members, three Senate members and four members of the general public.

The PURC’s chairman and vice-chairman are state Sen. Thomas Alexander and Rep. Bill Sandifer, respectively, both Oconee County Republicans who head their respective chamber’s Labor, Commerce and Industry (LCI) Committee.

Alexander and Sandifer didn’t respond to written and verbal requests Tuesday for comment on today’s scheduled PSC elections.

As The Nerve has previously reported, the PURC exerts considerable control over the regulation of utilities in South Carolina. For example, only candidates found qualified and nominated by the PURC can be elected by the full Legislature.

Under state law, the PURC also: