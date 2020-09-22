The $4 Billion State Officials Are Keeping Secret

Many politicians and other government officials don’t want to publicly acknowledge the huge surpluses that state agencies accumulate year after year.

Even amid the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina, 101 state agencies and two major state accounts collectively ended the fiscal year on June 30 with at least $4.3 billion in “other” fund surpluses, The Nerve found in a review of records provided by the S.C. Department of Administration under the state Freedom of Information Act.

The overall surplus was $439 million, or 11.3%, more compared to the end of fiscal 2019 for listed agencies.The current total amount works about to be about $830 for every man, woman and child in South Carolina.

It’s a huge hidden piggy bank, as The Nerve has previously revealed. And it’s not the only surplus money available this fiscal year to state agencies.

Earlier this month, The Nerve reported that general fund surpluses among state agencies and several main state accounts totaled $623.5 million as of June 30. When combined with $462.6 million more in actual general-fund revenues in fiscal 2020, leftover surplus money and balances in the constitutional “rainy day” funds, the state’s overall general-fund surplus was $1.8 billion, according to an annual public report by state Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom.

The more than $6 billion in collective general and other fund surpluses going into this fiscal year represented about 20% of the fiscal 2020 $30-billion total state budget, which included state, federal and “other” funds. In addition, lawmakers have about $525 million available this fiscal year from a legal settlement with the federal government, and this week debated divvying up at least $668 million in federal emergency COVID-19 funds.

It’s unlikely, though, that any of the massive surpluses will be returned to taxpayers.

General funds are largely made up of individual and corporate income taxes, and state sales taxes. “Other” funds include such things as fees and fines, college tuition, lottery proceeds, state gasoline taxes, and a portion of the state sales tax earmarked for K-12 education. Those funds made up nearly $12 billion, or about 40%, of the fiscal 2020 total state budget.

The state Department of Transportation had a $1.04 billion other-fund surplus as of June 30 – the largest among listed state agencies, records show. It’s unclear whether that amount included the cash balance of a special state fund created with the 2017 gas-tax-hike law, which raised the state’s gas tax by 12 cents per gallon over six years, and increased other vehicle taxes and fees.

The Nerve last week reportedthat the special fund had a $604.2 million cash balance as of July 31. A DOT spokesman didn’t respond to a written request Thursday for comment.

The Department of Commerce, which routinely pushes taxpayer-backed incentives for corporations, started this fiscal year with a $117.3 million other-fund surplus – a nearly 13% increase from a year earlier, records show. That’s on top of the agency’s 103.1 million general-fund surplus as of June 30, according to state comptroller general records.