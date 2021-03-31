RINO Hunt March Meeting - March 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Recently our lawmakers failed the best chance to restore our right to keep and bear arms without a government permission slip. Even worse; they are calling it a victory!

Updates on Constitutional Carry will be on the agenda.

The State budget is on the agenda in Columbia. While sitting on billions of unused revenues, our lawmakers refuse to cut the budget and give back the surplus.

While boasting of transparency they are attempting to repeal the requirement for open, joint, public hearings. A close look at the budget would explain why they prefer we don’t know what’s in it.

The Budget will be on the agenda. Your lawmakers need to hear from you.

Come out on Monday April 12th to confront your lawmakers. Ask them hard questions. They are your employees not your bosses. Are you happy with the status of your gun rights? Roads? State Budget? Gas Tax?

This quarterly meeting is important. Don’t miss it!

What: RINO Hunt Meeting

When: Tuesday March 30th 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Where: Scruffy’s Auction House, 327 South Buncombe Rd., Greer, SC

Food & Drinks: Available