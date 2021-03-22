Alabama Passes Day of Tears Resolution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Alabama Senate passed House Joint Resolution 24, recognizing January 22 as the Day of Tears. Sponsored by Representative Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant), this resolution calls for private citizens in Alabama to lower their flags on January 22, in honor and remembrance of the over 61 million innocents who have lost their lives to abortion.

The Senate joins the House, who passed the resolution on February 11th.

Alabama has long been a leader in passing laws providing protections for the unborn. Legislation has included the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, and the Human Life Protection Act.

"HJR 24 is an important step in the mission to change our culture to one that embraces Life. Thank you to the Alabama Legislature for designating a day to remember and mourn those whom we have lost under the guise of 'choice," said Anne Fitzgerald, Day of Tears Executive Director.

Day of Tears is a 501(c)(3) committed to the lives of the preborn. The organization's goal is to have flags lowered across the nation on January 22, in remembrance, honor, and mourning for the over 61 million lives that have been lost to abortion. January 22 is the Day of Tears; please lower your flag.

THE RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, on January 22, 1973, a majority of the members of the United States Supreme Court ruled that access to abortion was a right secured by the Constitution; and

WHEREAS, since that fateful day, over 61 million unborn children have perished, amounting to an entire third of Generations X through Alpha; now therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA, BOTH HOUSES THEREOF CONCURRING, That January 22, 2022, is recognized as the Day of Tears in Alabama, and citizens of Alabama are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff to mourn the innocents who lost their lives to abortion.

SOURCE Day of Tears