Natural Gas Provider Threatens to Cut Off Fuel for Texas Power Plants

Dallas-based Energy Transfer says the gas will continue to flow to Luminant's power plants but did not say for how long. Meanwhile, winter weather approaches.

A fight is unfolding between two Texas energy giants, and power to 400,000 homes is being used as leverage.

One of Texas’ largest power providers on Wednesday asked state regulators to intervene and stop Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer from halting natural gas service to its power plants.

MORE: https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/loc...