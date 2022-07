Videos

1983 Can Stop 1984

The 1983 Civil Rights Act right may have been invented by the left but Kathleen's guest, attorney Richard Chambers, knows how to use their tactic against them. He's boldly challenged both Vax Mandates and Passports in Boston and won in Federal Court.



In this interview, Richard shares powerful and practical strategies for suing in Federal Court, holding unelected bureaucrats personally liable, and using the 1983 Civil Rights Act against them.