More Oratory For A Time Such As This

(With Apologies To William Shakespeare)

Charlton Heston (1923-2008), portraying the Roman Consul, Marcus Antonius (Mark Anthony) as he delivers Julius Caesar's Funeral oration in Rome, 44BC (from the 1970 film: "Julius Caesar").

~ Editor's Note: All Caps Are Intentional. ~

An “Ancient” Retelling of Current History:

(Reference: "JULIUS CAESAR" by William Shakespeare, Act. 111, Scene 11: CAESAR'S FUNERAL ORATION, BY MARK ANTONY.)





PATRIOTS, AMERICANS, COUNTRYMEN, LISTEN TO ME.

I COME TO EXPOSE THE TRUTH, NOT TO BURY IT.

THE EVIL THAT LIBERALS DO LIVES AFTER THEM,

WHEN IT SHOULD BE BURIED WITH THEIR BONES.

SO SHOULD IT BE WITH ALL COLLECTIVISTS.

THE IGNOBLE BRUTES HAVE TOLD YOU THAT AMERICANISTS AND PATRIOTS ARE DANGEROUS;

THIS IS NOT SO, IT IS A GRIEVOUS LIE,

AND GRIEVOUSLY HAVE WE BEEN MALIGNED.



HERE, LACKING LEAVE OF THE CLINTONS, OBAMA, BIDEN, PELOSI, SCHUMER, AND THE REST OF THEM,

FOR THEY ARE DISHONORABLE PEOPLE,

SO ARE THEY ALL—ALL DISHONORABLE--

COME I TO SPEAK IN AMERICA’S BEHALF.

ITS CONSTITUTION IS MY FREEDOM, FAITHFUL AND JUST TO ME, AS IT WAS TO OUR REPUBLIC’S FOUNDERS;

BUT LIBERALS SAY IT IS OUTMODED—OUT OF DATE,

FOR SURELY THEY ARE DISHONORABLE PEOPLE!

THEY HAVE BROUGHT MANY SOCIALISTS HOME TO WASHINGTON, WHOSE THEORIES DID THE TREASURY COFFERS EMPTY.

DOES THIS IN TRUTH SEEM WISE?





WHEN THE POOR HAVE CRIED, OBAMA HAS WEPT;

HIS AMBITIONS WERE MADE OF POOR MEN’S TEARS.

KING BIDEN SAYS WE ARE ‘EXTREMISTS’,

AND YES, SOME SAY HE IS AN “HONORABLE” MAN.

BUT YOU ALL DID SEE HOW HE DECEITFULLY STOLE

THE KINGLY CROWN, WHICH HE CLAIMED WAS HIS. THIS WAS HIS AMBITION! BUT IT WAS NOT SO!





I SPEAK TO DISPROVE WHAT LIBERALS HAVE SAID,

AND I AM HERE TO SPEAK WHAT I DO KNOW.

YOU ALL DID LOVE OUR COUNTRY ONCE, NOT WITHOUT

CAUSE;

WHAT CAUSE WITHHOLDS YOU THEN TO FIGHT FOR IT?

OH HISTORY, ART THOU LOST ON BRUTISH BEASTS?

HAVE WISE MEN LOST THEIR REASON? BEAR WITH ME,

MY HEART IS IN THE COFFIN THERE WITH FREEDOM,

AND I MUST PAUSE ‘TILL IT COMES BACK TO ME.





BUT YESTERDAY THE MIGHT OF AMERICA COULD HAVE STOOD AGAINST THE WORLD.

BUT LIBERALS HAVE WEAKENED OUR WARRIORS,

WITH FEW SO BRAVE TO PAY THEM REVERENCE.

OH PATRIOTS! I AM DISPOSED TO STIR YOUR HEARTS

AND MINDS TO MUTINY AND RAGE.

WE MUST EXPOSE THE WRONGS THAT THESE HATERS OF FREEDOM DO,

FOR, AS YOU KNOW, THEY ARE DISHONORABLE PEOPLE!

WE MUST EXPOSE THEM FOR THEIR DEEDS. I DO NOT

CHOOSE TO WRONG THE DEAD, TO WRONG MYSELF AND

YOU, OR ANY HONORABLE MEN.

BUT HERE’S A BOOK, WITH THE SEAL OF ‘THOMPSON’,

WAITING TO BE FOUND BY ALL. ‘TIS HIS WILL TO EXPOSE THE TRUTH AND LET THE PEOPLE READ HIS

“TO THE VICTOR GO THE MYTHS AND MONUMENTS”,

WHICH, I PRAY, YOU SURELY MEAN TO READ.





THEN GO AND READ GREAT PATRIOTS’ WORDS,

AND REFLECT UPON THEIR NOBLE THOUGHTS.

YES, KEEP THEM ALWAYS IN YOUR MEMORY, AND, LIVING, FIGHT FOR THEM WITH YOUR UTMOST POWER,

TO BEQUEATH THEM AS A RICH LEGACY UNTO YOUR

CHILDREN, AND THEIR CHILDREN.





IT IS WISE TO KNOW HOW LIBERALS BETRAY YOU.

YOU ARE NOT WOOD, YOU ARE NOT STONE, BUT FREE

PEOPLE. AND BEING FREE, HEARING OF THE PLOTS OF

TRAITORS WILL INFLAME YOU, IT WILL MAKE YOU ANGRY. I PRAY IT WILL.

THEY THINK IT ILL FOR YOU TO KNOW THEIR PLANS FOR

YOU, FOR IF YOU SHOULD, OH WHAT WILL BECOME OF THEM?

IF YOU HAVE TEARS, PREPARE TO SHED THEM NOW.





YOU ALL DO KNOW THIS FLAG; YOU KNOW THE FIRST

TIME IT FLEW ON HIGH. ‘TWAS ON A DAY LONG AGO.

LOOK! IN THIS PLACE RAN BENEDICT ARNOLD’S DAGGER

THROUGH; SEE WHAT RENTS THE DEVIOUS FRANKLIN

ROOSEVELT AND BILL CLINTON MADE;

THROUGH THIS THE WELL-BELOVED BARACK OBAMA

STABBED; AND AS HE PLUCKED HIS CURSED ‘HOPE

AND CHANGE’ AWAY,

MARK HOW THE BREATH OF FREEDOM FOLLOWED IT,

AS RUSHING OUT OF DOORS, TO BE RESOLVED IF

OBAMA SO UNKINDLY KNOCKED OR NO.

FOR OBAMA, AS YOU KNOW, WAS AMERICA’S ANGEL.

JUDGE, OH YOU PATRIOTS, HOW DEARLY AMERICA

LOVED HIM.

THIS WAS THE MOST UNKINDEST CUT OF ALL!





AND WHILE OUR NOBLE BANNER THUS WAS STABBED,

COMPLACENCY, MORE STRONG THAN TRAITOR’S WORDS, IS VANQUISHING US. THEN WILL DIE OUR FREEDOM FAIR,

AND, TURNING OUR FACES WITH A LOOK OF SHAME,

EVEN AT THE BASE OF LIBERTY’S STATUE,

WHICH WILL ALL THE WHILE RUN BLOOD, AMERICA

WILL FALL.

OH, WHAT A FALL ‘TWILL BE, MY COUNTRYMEN!

THEN I, AND YOU, AND ALL OF US WILL PERISH,

WHILST BLOODY TREASON FLOURISHES OVER US.





OH, NOW YOU WEEP. BUT I PERCEIVE YOU FEEL A

GLINT OF KNOWLEDGE. IT IS A WONDEROUS THING.

GOOD MEN—WHAT? WEEP YOU WHEN YOU BUT THINK

OF OUR COUNTRY’S FLAG DISHONORED? LOOK YOU

HERE THEN. HERE IT IS, DEFILED AND RENT, AS YOU

SEE, BY TERRORISTS, MARXISTS, TRAITORS, AND BY EVIL COUNCILS HIDING IN THE SHADOWS.

GOOD FRIENDS, SWEET COUNTRYMEN, LET ME STIR YOU

UP TO A SUDDEN FLOOD OF RAGE.





THEY THAT DO THESE DEEDS ARE DISHONORABLE PEOPLE! HOW ELSE SHOULD THEY BE DESCRIBED?

WHAT PRIVATE HATES THEY MUST HAVE. ALAS, I KNOW NOT WHAT MAKES THEM DO THE THINGS THEY DO.

BUT THEY ARE CRAFTY AND SLY, AND WILL NO DOUBT WITH PLATITUDES AND PERFIDIES ANSWER YOU.

I AM NO ORATOR, AS SOME LIBERALS ARE, BUT NEITHER AM I A LIAR AS MOST OF THEM ARE!

BUT WERE I LIKE PATRICK HENRY, THEN I WOULD RUFFLE UP YOUR SPIRITS, AND PUT THE FLAME OF “LIBERTY OR DEATH” IN EVERY PATRIOT’S HEART

THAT WOULD BURN THE BONDS OF SLAVERY NOW ENTWINING US!





NOW HEAR ME COUNTRYMEN; HEAR ME SPEAK.

DO NOT DEPART WITHOUT REMEMBERING WHY YOUR

COUNTRY THUS DESERVES YOUR LOVE.

I MUST REMIND YOU THEN.

DO NOT FORGET THE LEGACY THAT HISTORY TELLS US OF.





THIS IS YOUR GOD-BREATHED LEGACY, AND UNDER FREEDOM’S SEAL,

TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU, TO EVERY AMERICAN

CITIZEN IT GIVES THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS

TO PRESERVE THAT LEGACY; THE RIGHT TO LIFE, LIBERTY, AND SECURITY IN YOUR HOMES;

MOREOVER, IT HAS GIVEN YOU FREEDOM OF CHOICE AND ASSOCIATION; FREEDOM TO SUCCEED OR FAIL AS YOUR OWN PERSEVERENCE DEMANDS; FREEDOM TO SPEAK YOUR CONVICTIONS WITHOUT FEAR OF REPRISALS;

FREEDOM TO ENJOY THE BEAUTY AND ABUNDANCE OF

THIS LAND FOR YOUR SPIRITUAL ENRICHMENT; FREEDOM TO WORSHIP THE ONE WHO GAVE ALL OF THIS TO US; FREEDOM TO PRESERVE THIS HERITAGE FOR OUR CHILDREN, UNTO THE FURTHEST GENERATIONS!





THIS LEGACY HAS LEFT ALL THIS TO YOU, AND TO YOUR

HEIRS FOREVER. FREEDOM TO ENJOY UNTIL THE STARS NO LONGER SHINE. WHY ARE YOU ABANDONING IT?

WHENCE COMES ANOTHER SUCH LAND WITH SUCH GOD-BLESSED FREEDOM?





NEVER! NEVER! NEVER!

*******************

For a real treat, enter into your search engine: “CHARLTON HESTON NARRATES JULIUS CAESAR’S FUNERAL ORATION—1970”, and watch that great actor and true patriot perform Shakespeare as he was meant to be performed. (Click on the first video in the list—the one that is 9.47 minutes long).