We Must Be Living In “The Twilight Zone” - Part 2

Beware of "The Twilight Zone" where things - and words - are not what they appear to be!

Last time we delved a bit into twenty-one reasons to prove that, beyond reasonable doubt, we Americans have been living in a version of Rod Sterling’s “The Twilight Zone” at least for the past four years, and probably for much longer. A valid case can be made, in my opinion, that our nation and its somewhat “willingly deceived” citizens have been living in that not-so-far-fetched “zone” for much longer than the past four years. How else are we to judge the reasons why we Americans have allowed the severe degradation of our once noble and mostly Christian-oriented national culture? Think about it.

Here are a few more national absurdities for all of us to consider—absurdities that WE have allowed to not-so-surreptitiously creep into our midst. Remember: These are so-called “truths” proclaimed by the “WOKESTERS” and the despicable POLITICALLY CORRECT among our confused population. My “corrections” show up in emboldened parentheses.

1) Critical Race Theory, which teaches that all white people, including new born white babies, are really “racists” at heart, even if, and especially if, they deny being such, is good for our nation because it “unifies” our people and encourages them to “understand and love one another” much more openly. Therefore all young people must be taught the truths of this long repressed doctrine, which requires them to learn about and confess their inherent racism and become “woke”, which is also a good thing. We must ignore that “out of date” propaganda by Dr. Martin Luther King about “judging people on the basis of their character, not on the color of their skin”. What did he know? He was a Republican and a “Bible thumper”. Don’t you agree? And don’t listen to that nonsense about those who are pushing this greatly needed program becoming very wealthy. That’s just conservative “right wing extremist” lies. And we know that those who tell those lies are all white supremacists. Right? And probably Republicans also. (And undoubtedly Democrats and RINOS).

2) Our “honorable F.B.I. and D.O.J.” have turned against those hateful pro-constitution, conservative, Americans who claim to be “law abiding” and who are increasingly convinced that “our” federal government is an enemy of freedom, and is even against ‘free speech’. Hateful and misinformed people who believe that are really ‘deplorable’ and must be increasingly harassed by those agencies so they will ‘learn their lesson’ to not resist the government. It would be for their own good! Right? Of course it would! (Hopefully President Trump will solve this problem!)

3) The 2nd Amendment to our outdated constitution doesn’t really mean that law-abiding people should have unrestricted rights to ‘keep and bear arms’. After all, Comrade Former President Biden informed the American people recently that “the 2nd Amendment is NOT absolute”. And he’s an expert! Do you doubt that? He also assured the people that no one in colonial days could own a cannon! (Well, they actually COULD). We all must admit that we’d all be much safer if the only firearms permitted to our citizenry would be single shot, bolt-action rifles or shotguns and no handguns, and especially no cannons. Ideally the people should be restricted to owning only those firearms in ‘common use’ during the Revolutionary War, which plainly is what the Founders intended, and only if one belongs to a militia, and only if it is ‘registered’ with the government (so it could be confiscated later by the government). That would make all of us “safer”! Wouldn’t it? You know it would! And criminals would no longer have those dangerous firearms! (Of course they wouldn’t. Don’t criminals obey laws?)

4) It’s perfectly fine for a male who “discovered” that he was really a female, and went through partial or total “gender correction” medical treatments and surgery, to compete against biological females in sports competitions, because after all—if the new “girly male” says it is a “female” then society should welcome that affirmation and accept the fact that in the future, few biological females will ever win medals or recognition if they compete against “girly males”. And that’s good for society. Isn’t it? Of course it is. That’s “equity”, isn’t it? Without any doubt. Those complaining females are perfectly free to go and compete with biological males in their traditional sports, such as football, ice hockey, and wrestling. So why are they complaining? Fair is fair—isn’t it?

5) “Red Flag Laws”, such as the dedicated statesmen of the Democrat Party, along with some ‘courageous’ Republicans, are currently trying to get passed by our states, should have been forced by Comrade Biden’s former administration onto all of our states. We all know, don’t we, that these ‘Red Flag Laws” will protect us from those “hate-filled extremists” who own firearms. Right? (Remember: these despicable laws will encourage people with a grudge against anyone who they know owns firearms to file a complaint that they are a danger to themselves or others, and because these laws permit said “grudger” to file a complaint in court against said “grudgee”, without DUE PROCESS in this FARCE.)

Many unreasonable and deplorable conservatives would have us believe that it is totally unconstitutional to send law enforcement to a person’s home to demand he/she turn over his/her firearms against his/her will, based on unbiased information supplied by civic-minded friends or relatives of the deplorable firearm owner, who will be denied that outmoded DUE PROCESS when appearing in court to defend himself, often with EXPENSIVE counsel if he chooses not to use inexpensive public defenders. But we all know that these conservatives and constitution worshippers are confused. Right? These “Red Flag” laws are for our own good. Right?

(These laws MUST BE DEFEATED, despite the “assurances” of RINOS like Lindsey Graham that “due process” will be honored in any new “red flag” laws! With a “red flag” law used against one, and without ever having been allowed to appear in court and defend oneself until AFTER THE FACT <i.e.. said person is GUILTY UNTIL HE PROVES HIMSELF INNOCENT IN COURT>, a very LONG and COSTLY process to recover one’s firearms is purposely written into these “red flag” laws by the verminous lawmakers of the Dumbocrat Party and the CRAVEN RINO COWARDS who have allied themselves with the despicable Marxist Dumbocrats, moving us ever closer to the time of their dreams when they can send their armed goons to the homes of Americans and demand we turn over our firearms to them! Yeah, sure we will!)

ARE YOU “WOKE” YET?

Looking at the above list of certifiable “twilight zone” craziness (ALL of them anti-American, anti-Constitution, anti-Bible LIES), a case can be made that “our” various levels of government have long ago exceeded the “ethical limits” of our common culture, and for certain either we the people, or our government, are now living in a world of fantasy or illusion. At least some of us are—i.e. those who are considered to be “WOKE”. These confused and DANGEROUS citizens exist in a society-approved fantasy that telling lies about other groups or individuals and threatening their livelihoods or their very lives if members of those ‘other groups’ do not subscribe to the “woke” agenda, is good for society as a whole because it keeps us all reading from the same liberal ‘news’. Right? (Pardon me while I use the “vomitorium”—which was quite popular among the ancient Romans. President Trump has promised to restore “sanity” to our government during his new administration. Let us pray that he does).

So what is meant by these “wokesters” when they consider themselves as the ultimate enlightened members of humanity, and is it an insult to be considered “woke”? According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, woke “is now defined…as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice), and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.” In my book anyone who is “woke”, as opposed to being politically “awakened”, deserves the ridicule of his betters, and they get plenty of it from me!

HAVE YOU BEEN ‘CANCELLED’ YET?

Most of us surely realize that over the past decade the accepted meaning of “woke” (by the slimy denizens of the left) has ‘evolved’ with the rise of the cowardly and despicable and anti-freedom/anti-American “cancel culture” which is increasingly afflicting our people, for those mouth breathers among us who are “woke” now believe that their duty—their ‘crusade’—their reason for existing--is to SILENCE their critics (either their personal detractors or those “despicable” people who believe in “free speech”) rather than listen to them. “Woke” and “canceled” are now pretty much intertwined in our consciousness, and we all know examples of people who found themselves “cancelled” from social media, their jobs, their friends, even their family members, after they said something deemed to be “insensitive” (but probably true) by the herd of human misfits and vermin who practice this evil. “Woke”, we must surely know, has expanded in its application from the internet/social media, to academia and even the corporate world. In both of these human dis-organizations the concept of “free speech” has been severely restricted or virtually eliminated, and violations of “Big Brother’s” code therein will get you demoted, ridiculed, physically violated, shunned, or fired. Such is “freedom” in 21st century America because we American “wimps” have let it happen!

A sizable number of the disgusting cretins of the left in this nation love the concept of “cancelling” someone with whom they disagree. That’s what leftists (socialists, Nazis, Fascists, communists, Pol Potists, etc.) do. That’s the very point of “Cancel Culture” which grows initially from someone’s TOTALITARIAN IMPULSES—i.e. you get to ELIMINATE those you consider to be ‘thought criminals’ from “polite society”. Not eliminate as in killing them here in the U.S. (yet), but to make them disappear from whatever platform they’ve used to ‘offend’ those who are perpetually offended! If this disgusting mob of human debris can’t control what someone says, then they do all they can to deny your right to function in American society—i.e. to “suppress you”. This mental sickness and its attending incipient violence was practiced with gusto by the evil totalitarians of Europe and Asia over much of the 20th century, one of the bloodiest times in human existence. At least 100 million victims (probably far more) were “cancelled” by the people who ran the governments of the Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics (communist Russia), Nazi (SOCIALIST) Germany, Fascist Italy, communist China , Pol Pot’s Cambodia, plus many other places.

We, as sane, conservative Christians and Patriots, law abiding citizens of the no longer “United” States, MUST stand firm and resist these devious and devilish “wokesters” and “cancelers”, and let them know that we’re not going to tolerate their efforts to oppress us. The Christian News Journal recently quoted an article from Harper’s Magazine, titled: A letter on justice and Open Debate. Supposedly this letter was signed by “more than 150 well-known writers and public intellectuals, most of whom are perceived as being on the cultural left”. It is interesting to note that even some liberals within our nation are growing concerned over this “cancel culture” danger. Here is what they said: “Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes. In their view, the restriction of debate, whether by a repressive government or an intolerant society, invariably hurts those who lack power and makes everyone less capable of democratic participation.” As difficult as it is for me to agree with liberals in most circumstances, I surely do agree with their concerns voiced in this article.

These writers called for “exposure, argument, and persuasion” rather than trying to silence those with whom one disagrees. That has always been the American way, has it not? I may not agree with your views, but I will defend your right to have them. And I expect the same from you! What, pray tell, is wrong with that, at least in the minds of rational people?

WHAT IS GOD’S WAY OF RESOLVING DISAGREEMENTS?

Of course, there is now, and has been for many centuries, another way of resolving disputes or disagreements. It is God’s Way. So let me close this rambling with what God tells us to do in these circumstances:

Matthew 18:15 (N.I.V.): “If your brother or sister (or a fellow disciple) sins (or sins against you), go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.”

That, of course, is easier said than done, and may require prayer and extensive efforts at open communication with whoever is disagreeing with you or who is attempting to “cancel” you or your free speech and, as God’s Word tells us, may require the intercession of “Pastors”, “Elders” or friends or professional negotiators to resolve issues. In many cases it is beyond the ability of one person or one threatened group to effectively resist the cyber threats from mostly ‘invisible’ attackers, for these “cancelling” attacks are almost always done anonymously from the safety of a coward’s computer terminal or his parents’ basement. That we in this nation have used modern technology to sink to the level of “hidden assassins” is despicable, but such is modern American life. Resist these attacks, “turn the other cheek“ as long as you can; ask God in prayer to resolve the attacks against you. But in the long run NEVER submit to their threats, to their bullying, or to their backstabbing antics. Whatever the cost—whatever it takes-- NEVER SUBMIT TO THEM! NEVER!