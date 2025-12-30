“Death to the Dictator”: Iran Protests Turn Openly Defiant as Markets Shut Down

(Worthy News) – Chants of “death to the dictator” rang out across Tehran as thousands of merchants, students, and residents joined expanding protests sparked by Iran’s deepening economic collapse. Security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets as large sections of the capital, including parts of the Grand Bazaar, were shuttered in protest.

What began as demonstrations over soaring prices and the rapid fall of the rial quickly escalated into direct political defiance. Crowds openly targeted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, signaling a sharp shift from economic grievances to calls for regime change. Pro-monarchy chants praising Iran’s former royal family were also heard, an increasingly rare development in public protests.

Clashes were reported across central Tehran as security forces attempted to disperse demonstrators. Social media footage showed confrontations reminiscent of historic moments of civil resistance, with protesters facing armed forces head-on before being beaten and removed.

The unrest spread well beyond the capital, with demonstrations reported from Hamadan and Zanjan in the north to Kerman in the southeast. In several locations, protests continued into the night, with crowds repeating anti-regime slogans and vowing to remain in the streets.

Students at major universities, including Amirkabir and Shahid Beheshti, announced solidarity protests and hunger strikes, adding momentum to the movement. Meanwhile, merchants said the collapse of the rial—after the U.S. dollar surged above 140,000 tomans—has made it impossible to price goods or keep businesses operating.

In response, President Masoud Pezeshkian replaced the head of Iran’s central bank in an emergency move aimed at calming markets. The decision failed to ease tensions, as shopkeepers pledged to continue strikes for a third consecutive day.

As chants grow louder and more explicit, Iran’s latest unrest is increasingly defined not just by economic desperation, but by open rejection of the country’s ruling authority.