Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials Launching Operations in Spartanburg County

Joint Manufacturing Venture Creating 50 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials, a 50-50 joint venture between Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and South Korea-based Huvis Corporation, is launching new manufacturing operations at Auriga Polymers, Inc.’s campus in Spartanburg County. The $48 million investment is projected to create 50 new jobs.

The new, state-of-the-art operations will manufacture low melting fiber (LMF) with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons. LMF is commonly used as a binder fiber in core-sheath constructions for use in automotive and industrial composites. The initial volumes of LMF will be sold in the United States with the potential to expand into neighboring regions over time.

Auriga Polymers, Inc. currently employs more than 450 production associates, engineers and scientists at its Spartanburg County campus and, through this joint venture, the facility will be adding 50 new positions. Hiring for the new positions will begin this month, and interested applicants can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“After celebrating more than 50 years of manufacturing in Spartanburg County, it is exciting to see the creation of 50 new jobs in Spartanburg as a result of this substantial new investment. Both joint venture partners are appreciative of the pro-business environment in South Carolina and look forward to a strong future with this community.” –Auriga Polymers Vice President of Operations Mark Holden

“We’re proud to congratulate Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials on this latest investment in Spartanburg County. Today’s announcement is a testament to Auriga’s commitment to our state and its people, and I look forward to watching them continue to thrive here for a long time to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“We continue to see manufacturers making investments across the state. Today’s announcement by Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials further strengthens South Carolina’s robust manufacturing sector and brings jobs that will have an ongoing positive impact in Spartanburg County.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are extremely pleased that Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials is launching this new manufacturing operation in Spartanburg County. The decision to locate this venture on Auriga Polymers, Inc.’s Spartanburg campus represents our commitment to our existing industries. Spartanburg County will benefit from this expansion now and in the future.” –David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee chairman and Economic Futures Group board member

FIVE FAST FACTS