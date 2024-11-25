Wokeism's Failure

- Does Our Life Style and Conversation Reflect Our Christian Profession
- Urgent Communication for the Attention and Action of All Sheriffs, Attorneys General, and Governors
- An Open Letter to Vladimir Putin and the Russian People
- Evert’s Electables
- Arizona Today – Just for Today
- Local Elections Matter More Than You Believe
- NC Attorney General Josh Stein’s 2020 Judicial Rebuke on Election Rules
- George Soros Approved to Purchase Stake in Audacy, over 200 American Radio Stations including SC’s WORD 98.9
- Massive Immigration Wave Waiting for Kamala Election
- Kamala Seriously Misrepresents 2024 Border Bill
- More Ukrainian F-16 Losses
- North Carolina Soros Alert
- Christians Nationwide Unite in Prayer for Divine Intervention in Upcoming Election and 'Expect God's Help'
- CIVILIZATION’S INTERREGNUM – PART 15
- Truth Versus Ukraine War Propaganda