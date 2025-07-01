- It's Time to Put Earth Day to Bed and Get on Taking Care of God's Creations
- Comfortably Numb!
- Welcome to the Intifada, America
- Eyes are Useless When the Mind is Blind
- Conservative Greenville County Councilmen Fought to Keep Their Campaign Promises
- Facts and Myths about the Vietnam War - Part 1
- Facts and Myths about the Vietnam War - Part 2
- God Has Detailed Plans
- Nullification and Secession – Are They The Same? (No – They Are Not The Same!)
- False Narratives on Russia Drive Expanded War Dangers
- Sharpening the Truth of Amazing Grace
- Victory Coalition Makes Case for Trump-Netanyahu Collaboration to Take Down the I.R.G.C. and Free Iran
- Nigel Farage’s Reform Party Surges in English Local Elections
- UK Declares ‘War-Fighting Readiness’ in Major Defense Shift Amid Rising Russian Threats (Investigation)
- Is A New Constitutional Convention A Good Idea Or A Dangerous Threat To Our Existing Freedoms?