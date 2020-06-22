Praying for America

The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
- Jesus Christ
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 11:17 AM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
Most Recent Read Articles
- Best-Selling Author Josh McDowell Warns Church: 'Exploding Loneliness and Porn Addiction' Issues Imminent from COVID-19 'Isolation'
- Anti-Lockdown Protesters 'Welcome on USA.Life Social Network' Says USA.Life CEO in Response to Facebook Banning Protests
- D. James Kennedy Ministries Survey Registers Huge Trust in President Trump but Basement Ratings for Congress
- The EF2 Tornadic Storm Cause A Lot of Damage in Greenville on Saturday, April 25th
- Ohio Health Director Acton Resigns After Operation Rescue Published Disturbing Information from Interview with Acton's Estranged Mother
- If the Twelve Disciples had iPhones
- Black Pastor Who Prayed Over President Trump Says African Americans Who Want to Punish Whites for Racism Break the Greatest Commandment to Love Your Neighbor as Yourself
- COVID-19 Not Hampering Independent Movie Production Steeped in Family, Freedom and Home
- Georgia on My Mind
- State Government Admits Funding All Abortions Without Age Limit or Medical Necessity
- The Matchless Devotion of Black Confederates
- Wrong Person Accused of Making Up Facts
- Nathan Bedford Forrest
- Just One Page-Just One Tax For All
- The Matchless Devotion of Black Confederates
Read more...