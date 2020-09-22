Is That A Trial Balloon?

The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
- Jesus Christ
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 11:36 AM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
Most Recent Read Articles
- Black Lives Matter Makes Its Marx
- Pushback at Black Lives Matter Anti-Monument Protest
- Why Biden’s Handlers Picked Kamala
- Leftist Effort to Revise American History
- The American Iliad
- After Approving Social Justice Messages, Will the NCAA Allow Christian Messages on Uniforms?
- Joe Biden—Cheerleader for Islam
- The Antifa Threat
- Biden and the 2020 Democrat Convention
- Another Success for Trump
- Quilts of Valor
- Truth and Freedom
- Their Road To Redemption Began At Pearl Harbor – Part 2
- Bob Jones University Postpones August Commencement
- Eagle Forum Agrees with Planned Parenthood
Read more...