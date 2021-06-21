Biden's Poker Face

The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
- Jesus Christ
Monday, June 21, 2021 - 01:55 PM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
Most Commented
- The War of Ignorance against Robert E. Lee (+3)
- The Biblical Mandate for (Growing) Wealth (+2)
- In Memory of Times Examiner Volunteer Melvin Scott (+2)
- Eulogy for Dad (+1)
- Wade Hampton III: Honor A Sacred Trust – Part 3 (+1)
- Guest Artist Stephen Eager to Bring Story of John Newton to NGU stage (+1)
- Beware of COVID “Vaccine,” Warns Top Doctor (+1)
- Conspiracies in the Bible (+1)
- Admiring Museum Donation (+1)
- Politicians’ Promises Don’t Reflect Written Incentives Deals (+1)
Most Recent Read Articles
- Almost Forgotten Americans Who Really Were Heroes - Part 2
- SALTY SEZ – Banning Christ
- Dems Race Awareness of Hypocrisy with Scott Smear
- Virginia District Hears Parents Loudoun Clear
- House Dems Pass Marijuana Bill
- Biden's Big Government Works Overtime for Unemployment
- 'Woke' Teens Demand Critical Race Theory in all K-12 Classrooms
- The death blow: An Article V convention to replace our Constitution
- Stanton Healthcare Applauds Idaho Legislature for Passing 'Heartbeat Bill'
- The Real Jim Crow
- Feds Giving SC More Covid Money – Without Clear Spending Instructions
- Georgia’s Voting Law: AN ELECTION-INTEGRITY WARNING
- Public Prayer Gathering Prohibited at the US Capitol Building for The National Day of Prayer
- Senators Pushing Plenty of Pork Pprojects Through Taxpayer-Funded Earmarks
- God’s Providence Teaches Us to Hope