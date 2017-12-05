Community

Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt Returns Home to S.C. for Book Tour

“I totally rely on God ... And the moment I stop giving Him the glory, is the moment I will fall, and I will fail, and I know that.” – Ainsley Earhardt

Jeff West, with Ainsley Earhardt, holding her book “Through Your Eyes: My Child’s Gift to Me.”

Columbia – Ainsley Earhardt, a native of Spartanburg, came through S.C. this weekend on a book signing tour for her latest book, Through Your Eyes: My Child’s Gift to Me. Ms. Earhardt is well-known among conservatives as a news anchor on Fox News Network. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in journalism and then worked in Columbia at WLTX-TV. She later moved to a station in Texas and ultimately joined Fox News in 2007.

As a devout Christian, Ms. Earhardt is open about her faith. She said in a 2016 interview with CBN, “I totally rely on God ... And the moment I stop giving Him the glory, is the moment I will fall, and I will fail, and I know that.”

Ms. Earhardt and her husband Will Proctor, former quarterback for Clemson, had their daughter Hayden Dubose Proctor in November 2015. A year later, Earhardt wrote her first book, Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream, which quickly shot to number one on the New York Times bestsellers list. The book was inspired by her father, who left motivational notes and Bible verses to his young children at breakfast. Likewise, she wrote the book to her daughter and other children to pass on what her father taught her.

Now Ms. Earhardt is on a tour to promote her brand-new book Through Your Eyes. This short book is a poetic and artistic presentation of how children experience the world, as Earhardt describes her daughter’s first encounters with various wonders of God’s Creation, e.g. rain, a dog, a frog, etc. The art work in the book is very beautiful, and together with Ms. Earhardt’s poetic description, the book highlights the importance of passing down one’s Christian beliefs and teaching children about God. She closes with a discussion and quote from Proverbs 22:6: “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

The book should be another best-seller as Ms. Earhardt’s personal story with her daughter is a powerful testimony of how we should slow down and enjoy the simple joys of life that God has given us. Her message is uncomplicated, but more important now than ever in this fast-paced, materialistic world.

Ms. Earhardt is donating a portion of the proceeds of both books to Folds of Honor, a charity that provides scholarships to children of soldiers killed in their service to our country (see foldsofhonor.org ). For more information about Ms. Earhardt’s books, see ainsleyearhardtbooks.com .

Ainsley Earhardt is a true Southern belle and it is quite encouraging to see how God has miraculously blessed her life and placed her in such a public position at Fox News. It is personally noteworthy for this author to remember her as an anchor at WLTX in Columbia and to now see her on national TV, to the pinnacle of journalistic success in interviewing President Trump. Ainsley Earhardt’s life is another testimony to God’s miraculous power, which gives us hope for the future of America.