Community

Annual Scottish Games Help Commemorate End of WWI

Thomas Anderson, age 10, made friends with Shaemus McDuff (Dog) at this years Highland Games at Furman University. (Photo by Tony Dunn)

WWI Commemorative Centennial Reenactors participated in the Greenville Highland Games and Parade

Commemorative Reenactors wearing World War I uniforms marched North on Greenville’s Main Street during the Scottish Games Parade on Friday afternoon, May 25th.

The Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 in Taylors is conducting several projects and events commemorating the end of World War I.

The events include: restoration of World War I grave markers in Springwood Cemetery and a lecture series held at the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History, operated by Post 214.

The museum has a special section of artifacts dedicated to World War I veterans.

Camp Sevier was located in Taylors and trained the Old Hickory Division that was instrumental in winning World War I in France.

The Museum is open free to the public: Friday, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. It is located in the Gallery Centre at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors.

World War I Commemorative Centennial Reenactors in the Greenville Scottish Games Parade. (Photo by Gilbert Scales)

City of Greenville Pipes and Drums, led by Piper/Drum Major Andy Buckhout, participated in the Greenville Scottish Games Parade. (Photo by Gilbert Scales)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke at the Greenville Scottish Games. (Photo by Gilbert Scales))

The Royal Highland Fusilliers sponsored by St. Andrews Society of Upper SC. (Photo by Gilbert Scales)





