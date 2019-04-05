Community

Gov. Henry McMaster Proclaims April 2019 Second Chance Month in South Carolina

Resolution Supports Second Chance Month and Prison Fellowship’s Efforts to Unlock Better Futures for Former Inmates

Washington, D.C.— Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed April 2019 as Second Chance Month for the state of South Carolina.

“We are honored that Governor McMaster signed this resolution—designating April 2019 as Second Chance Month in the state of South Carolina,” said Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy for Prison Fellowship. “There is no such thing as a throwaway person, and by granting second chances to those who have earned them, we will be contributing to the restoration of families, communities and our nation. Together, we are working to remove unnecessary barriers that prevent those with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society. We believe people with a past can rise from their failure, repay their debts, and that healing is possible for our communities affected by crime.”

President Donald J. Trump proclaimed April 2019 as Second Chance Month for the second consecutive year at a White House Ceremony on Monday, April 1, 2019.

For far too many who have served time behind bars, release from incarceration brings a new kind of prison. Some 65 million Americans have a criminal record. This limits their access to jobs, education, housing and other things necessary for a full and productive life. Any hope and new identity found while incarcerated can be quickly lost upon release when faced with the “second prison”—the more than 44,000 documented social stigmas and legal restrictions that inhibit opportunities to rebuild someone’s life after paying a debt to society.

