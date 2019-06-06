Community

“I choose God.”

Sybil Smith struggled with addiction for many years. She came to our Shepherd’s Gateshelter where she found hope in Christ and freedom from addiction, but after staying clean for 9 years, she relapsed. During her relapse, Sybil was abducted by a man who ended up shooting her 14 times and leaving her for dead. She miraculously survived, and although she still wears the scars from that traumatic night, she now gives glory to God for once again rescuing her from the darkness.

Sybil recently stopped by our administrative offices to give thanks for the help she received and the stability and healthy relationships she now enjoys. She is pictured here with Miracle Hill President/CEO, Reid Lehman. View more of Sybil's story.