Community

Celebrating America in Taylors, SC

Hundreds turned out for the Patriotic Program hosted by Lee Road Methodist Church featuring Upstate Men's Choir, under the direction of Loren Pinkerman and Upstate Senior Band, under the direction of Jerry Brewer. Event was sponsored by American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC.
Hundreds turned out for the Patriotic Program hosted by Lee Road Methodist Church featuring Upstate Men's Choir, under the direction of Loren Pinkerman and Upstate Senior Band, under the direction of Jerry Brewer. Event was sponsored by American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC.
Soloist Lisa Walden entertained hundreds that turned out for the 4th of July Patriotic music program held at Lee Road Methodist Church.
Soloist Lisa Walden entertained hundreds that turned out for the 4th of July Patriotic music program held at Lee Road Methodist Church.
Hits: 4
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs