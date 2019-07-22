Community

Trooper Eric Nicholson Dedication

On July 26th at 10am, The Blood Connection will be dedicating our newest donation bus to Trooper Eric Nicholson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2000 in Greenville. The bus will be officially named “Eric” in the same parking lot where he was killed almost 20 years ago. A blood drive will follow the event at 10:30am.

Trooper Nicholson’s death was a big shock to the community. Coincidentally, one of his last acts of kindness was donating blood. His wife, Misty, has been passionate about spreading the message of blood donation throughout the community since his death. She will be in attendance at the dedication, along with law enforcement officers, and other local leaders. This event not only recognizes a community hero, but also shines a light on the risk and sacrifice that local law enforcement officers face every day.