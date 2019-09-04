Community

Autopsy Report: Woman Bleeds to Death the Day After an Abortion at Dangerous Ohio Facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tia Archeiva Parks was a 26-year-old mother of a little girl that had just turned four when she walked in to Preterm, a Cleveland abortion facility, on June 7, 2019, for what seemed like a routine abortion in her first trimester of pregnancy.

But the results were anything but routine. By the time the sun set the next day, Tia Parks was dead.

Parks had a rare potentially life-threatening condition known as heterotopic gestation that went undiagnosed by Preterm staff.

The postmortem diagnosis of a heterotopic gestation means that Parks carried two pregnancies - fraternal twins - one of which was implanted inside the uterus, and one that implanted in her left fallopian tube.

Tia Parks died from internal hemorrhaging from a ruptured left fallopian tube that occurred either during the abortion of the baby in her womb - possibly due to the force of the suction procedure - or immediately after.

"It was reckless for Preterm to conduct Parks' abortion in their outpatient clinic - especially since they are so prone to inflicting life-threatening injuries on women during abortions. We have documented over two dozen medical emergencies there, and we know that is just a fraction of women who have been hospitalized after abortions at that facility," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "Ms. Parks had several health issues that made her a high risk patient who should have been referred for proper medical care in a hospital setting where her tubal pregnancy may have been detected. That may have spared her life and the life of her baby in the womb."

Read further analysis of Parks' abortion-related death - including why this abortion facility is too dangerous to operate - and view the autopsy report first obtained by Operation Rescue.

