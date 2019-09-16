Community

Christ Community Church Dedicates New Worship Space

SIMPSONVILLE, SC - Christ Community Church of Simpsonville, S.C., dedicated its new and expanded worship space at 700 Harrison Bridge Road with a two-hour evening program and service. Felder & Associates served as the lead architect in partnership with the Aspen Group, a design firm that specializes in church construction.

The $2.8 million addition and renovation includes a new 5,700-square-foot worship facility that can seat 420 people, along with a new office addition of 1,320 square feet. The existing worship service was converted to “Third Place” space — a welcoming connecting space that includes a coffee bar and comfortable seating for casual gatherings, group meeting, dining and fellowship.

Features of the new sanctuary include a large platform, storage, new restrooms and new audio-visual capabilities.

“The revision to the existing campus was necessary as the church congregation is growing and suburban development is overtaking the church’s previously rural settings,” said Brian Felder, Felder & Associates’ managing principal. “Simpsonville, just east of Greenville, is a rapidly growing community and the streets around the church property are becoming heavily traveled, which meant the congregation needed to address the problem of traffic noise within the old worship space.”

The building features heavy timbers that protrude outside the structure. The building itself is of insulated concrete form construction — a choice made for its outstanding sound-dampening capabilities, high energy-saving capability, and improved ability to withstand high winds during storms.

ABOUT THE ASPEN GROUP

Aspen Group is a ministry-focused design, build, furnish firm providing integrated solutions for new church facilities, additions, and renovations. Serving churches in the Southeast from their South Carolina office, and in the Midwest from offices in Frankfort, IL, and Carmel, IN, Aspen has been creating space for ministry impact since the early 1990s. For more information, visit https://www.aspengroup.com/

ABOUT FELDER & ASSOCIATES

Established in 2012, Felder & Associates specializes in historic preservation, commercial architecture, adaptive reuse architecture, corporate interior design, high-end residential design, green building and neo-traditional building. The company has experienced 10% growth yearly for the past three consecutive years. Felder & Associates is a member of the American Institutes of Architects, the American Society of Interior Designers, the United States Green Building Council and the International Interior Design Association, the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and Historic Savannah Foundation. The firm has been recognized with historic preservation awards from the Historic Savannah Foundation, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Excellence in Rehabilitation award, the Georgia Association of The American Institute of Architects Design Award in Renovation and a special judges’ award from Hospitality Design magazine. Felder & Associates is located at 2514 Abercorn St. Suite 110, Savannah, GA 31401. For more information or to contact Felder & Associates, call 912-777-3979, or visit www.felderassociates.netMEDIA