Faith-Based Sports Drama FULL COUNT Available in Select Theaters and Over 100 Million Homes Via VOD/Digital Release on Oct. 25

MARIETTA, Ga. -- "Have faith in your courage." Faith-based sports drama FULL COUNT will be available in select theaters and in over 100 million homes through its VOD and digital release on October 25, 2019. FULL COUNT tells the story about an unfortunate chain of events that force a young baseball phenom to give up his dreams of playing college baseball and return home to the farm and town he fought so hard to escape. It has received a Dove Seal of Approval for its integrity and faith themes.

The trailer for FULL COUNT can be viewed and embedded at https://bit.ly/2plzyY6.

FULL COUNT features John Paul Kakos in his film debut as the young lead character. The movie also stars Emmy winner Natalia Livingston (General Hospital), E. Roger Mitchell (American Made, The Equalizer), Adam Boyer (Ozark, Superfly), Victoria Staley (I'm Not Ashamed, Prisoners), with 3-time Emmy winner Rick Hearst (General Hospital), Afemo Omilami (Forrest Gump, Hidden Figures), and Jason London (The Second Coming of Christ, Dazed and Confused).

In FULL COUNT, life throws Milton Young (Kakos) a serious curve ball when he has to abandon his hard won college baseball aspirations to deal with a tragedy that puts the fate of his family and their farm in jeopardy. Once he's back home, he faces seemingly insurmountable economic and personal hardships including his father's death, a devastating injury causing him disability, as well as being suspected of committing a crime that could send him to prison for life.

An angelic drifter named David (Boyer) arrives on the farm to provide a helping hand and hope to Milton and his mother (Livingston). What emerges is a heartwarming story about perseverance, faith, triumph, and the struggle to never let go of a dream.

Award-winning filmmaker Robert Eagar helmed the project as director, writer, and executive producer. Martin Kelley, Eddie Singleton, and Bennie Swint serve as producers, and Jamie Wingler and Laron Austin serve as co-producers. Veteran faith-based filmmaker Joth Riggs (Heartfall, Push) rounds out the producing team as consulting producer. FULL COUNT is presented by Buckhead Film Group and Reel One Entertainment Worldwide; Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights.

SOURCE GEM Public Relations