Faith Trailer for 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words' Reveals U.S. Supreme Court Justice Originally Planned to Enter the Clergy

Known for his silence during oral argument, Justice Thomas speaks out at length for the first time in groundbreaking new documentary on faith, conviction, and standing up for what you believe.



In Theaters Nationwide on January 31st

WASHINGTON - Manifold Productions, Inc.-creator of 15 award-winning films over 30 years-is releasing the faith trailer for the new documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, which is coming to theaters nationwide as part of a platform theatrical release starting January 31. With unprecedented access, producer/director Michael Pack interviewed Justice Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours-the longest interview any Supreme Court Justice has ever given.

"Justice Thomas' gripping personal story is largely unknown, and his roots as a man of deep faith and religious conviction have never been detailed as extensively as they are in this film. As a teenager, Clarence Thomas entered seminary, intending to become a priest. How that experience changed his life, and how his career changed course is a story that is so compelling and surprising, we believe audiences will absolutely want to take their families to experience 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,'" said Michael Pack, Director and Producer of Created Equal. "This is a rare story about standing firm on what you believe no matter what the cost, an example of conviction and courage."

To watch the FAITH trailer, click HERE: https://rb.gy/eu7d3a

Strong Reviews for "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words:

The film has already garnered rave reviews and buzz from advance screenings in Washington D.C....

The Washington Post said "It is a marvel of filmmaking that two hours pass so quickly. At the end of a screening I recently attended, there weren't many dry eyes in the room."

Time Magazine: "Offers viewers rare insight into the mind of a justice known for his reticence on the public stage."

Washington Examiner: "Everyone interested in the truth and a great story should go and see it."

Key Quotes from "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words:"

"My mother lived in one room in an old tenement with an outdoor bathroom. I was six. You were hungry, and didn't know when you'd eat, and cold, and didn't know when you'd be warm again."

"And for the first time in my life racism and race explained everything. It became the substitute religion; I shoved aside Catholicism and now it was this: it was all about race.

"In the fall of 1980, I had decided to vote for Ronald Reagan. It was a giant step for a black man. Then license is given to others, to attack you in whatever way they want to. You're not really black because you're not doing what you expect black people to do. You weren't supposed to oppose busing; you weren't supposed to oppose welfare."

"I felt as though in my life, I had been looking at the wrong people, as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that 'Oh it's going to be the bigot in the pickup truck. It's going be the Klansman. It's going to be the rural sheriff.' Ultimately the biggest impediment, was the modern day liberal. They were the ones who would discount all those things, because they have one issue, or because they have the authority, the power to caricature you."

About the Creators of "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words:"

Michael Pack, writer/producer/director, is President of Manifold Productions, Inc., an independent film and television production company he founded in 1977. Mr. Pack has written, directed, and produced numerous award-winning, nationally broadcast documentaries, as well as corporate and educational films. Some of his earlier credits include: RICKOVER: The Birth of Nuclear Power, narrated by Joan Allen (2014); Rediscovering Alexander Hamilton, hosted by Richard Brookhiser (2011); God and the Inner City, narrated by Phylicia Rashad (2003); and Rediscovering George Washington, hosted by Richard Brookhiser (2002). All have been nationally broadcast on PBS.

Gina Cappo Pack, executive producer, serves as the Vice President of Manifold Productions, Inc. She has contributed to a variety of Manifold film projects since 1987, through fundraising, promotion, management, and as an executive producer.