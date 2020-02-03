Community

Just Say Something Awarded $2,500 Dabo’s All In Team Foundation Grant

Greenville, SC – Just Say Something (JSS) was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from Dabo’s All in Team Foundation to continue to implement the Strengthening Families Program (SFP) in Greer, in partnership with Greer Relief/Victor United Methodist Church. SFP is designed to help families with children ages 6-11 develop positive discipline practices, resiliency, and conflict management; and improve parenting skills, childhood social skills, relationships, and school performance to strengthen families and guard against abuse, neglect, and adverse childhood experiences.

The Dabo’s All in Team Foundation provides funding to local organizations who share the same beliefs concerning critical education and health issues in the community/state; have outstanding ideas and concepts on how to be a part of the solution; and who lack the opportunity and/or funding to continue to positively impact the community.

“We are so grateful to Dabo’s All In Team Foundation grant,” said Carol Reeves, Executive Director of Just Say Something. “This grant will support our work with parents and their children in the Greer area. We raise money to provide programs that will strengthen families and help them have ongoing, honest conversations and family policies about substance use and other risky behaviors."

According to Children’s Trust of South Carolina, from 2014-2015, 30% of adults experienced emotional abuse; 28% substance abuse; 16% mental illness; 15% physical abuse; and 14% sexual abuse.

About the Dabo’s All In Team Foundation

Nationally Recognized, Clemson Coach, Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, established the "Dabo’s All In Team®" foundation whose mission is to raise awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change the lives of people across the state of South Carolina. For more information, please visit https://www.dabosallinteam.com/.

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.