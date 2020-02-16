Community

Just Say Something 2020 Board of Directors Announced

In the new year, Just Say Something (JSS) announces three new members to its Board of Directors. With its new and returning board members, JSS looks forward to continuing its mission of encouraging parents and communities to talk to youth about tough topics like substance use, addiction, and at-risk behaviors. #BoardofDirectors #StartTalking. #ConversationStarter. #JustSaySomething.

New board members include Starr McKinney (Southern Starr Promotions); Bailey Tollison (Colliers International); and Lisa Larson (Youturn, LLC) who are joining current board members, Victor Austin, Jr.; Christine Butterfield; Shefali Chudger; Roy Davenport; Zachary Davis; Eddie Fewell; Heather Greene; Mike Guyton; Steve Loftis; Ashley Messina; Jonah Messina; Russ Tallon; Richard Tierney, and Jake Van Geison.

Leading this dynamic Board of Directors for JSS are the Executive Committee, including Christine Butterfield (President); Cris Ivan (Vice President); Jean Hall (Secretary); and Roy Davenport (Past President).

“We welcome our new board members,” said Carol Reeves, Executive Director of Just Say Something. “We are so excited they have joined our board! We are confident they will bring some wonderful talent, creativity, and leadership to our organization.”

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something, formerly Greenville Family Partnership, is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization whose mission is to help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, tobacco use, drugs, and alcohol. For more information, call 467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.