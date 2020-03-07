Community

Increase Protection from Coronavirus

MEDIA ADVISORY -- Coronavirus. CoronaPanic. CoronaTerror. CoronaDoomsday? As we all know, COVID-19 is rapidly spreading worldwide. How many will die? No one knows.

At a hastily-called news conference, President Trump and CDC officials urged patience while a vaccine is being developed--hopefully within a year. The CDC's list of prevention recommendations include hand-washing, mouth-covering when coughing, and staying home if sick.

Unfortunately, the key preventative measure isn't on the CDC's list. "It's strengthening our body's ability to fight disease," says best-selling author of End Times Health War Steve Wohlberg (photo).

Endorsed by numerous health-savvy physicians, Wohlberg's book marshals convincing evidence that the keys to health (and avoiding CoronaPanic) are simple things like regular exercise, drinking plenty of water, moderate sunlight, avoiding excess sugar, and getting adequate sleep.

"Beyond these, one of the best health weapons," insists Wohlberg, "is saturating our cells with high-quality nutrition by regularly eating LIVE food."

To help people strengthen their health, Steve Wohlberg is the host of a new, unique, super-simple online video course that can teach anyone how to grow immune-boosting, virus-protecting, mouth-watering tiny sprouts and microgreens at home for only pennies a day.

It's fun, too.

It's all at www.SproutingWithSteve.com.

Nutritional science unquestionably confirms the incredible disease-fighting health benefits of regularly eating LIVE, vitamin and mineral-rich, nutrient-packed tiny sprouts and microgreens.

It's simple: those who are healthy lower their risk of being infected, and of dying, from COVID-19. "Wohlberg's information is on target," says family practice physician Ron Fleck, MD, who has recently joined Wohlberg's health course.

Amidst growing CononaTerror, THE KEY PROTECTIVE measure that unfortunately didn't make the CDC's list is building up the body's ability to fight disease. Discover scientific facts, watch simple videos, and learn how to supercharge your health at www.SproutingwithSteve.com.

Author of 40+ books Steve Wohlberg (Priest River, ID) is the executive producer of numerous television series, has been a guest on over 500 radio and television programs, has been featured in three History Channel documentaries (Secrets of the Seven Seals; Strange Rituals: Apocalypse; Armageddon Battle Plan), and has spoken by special invitation inside the Pentagon and U.S. Senate.