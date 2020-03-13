Community

Worldwide Marriage Encounter's Longest Married Couple Project Continues to Receive Nominations from Across the United States

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 10, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Nominations are coming in from across the country for the Longest Married Couple Project sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country. The project honors one national winner and winners from each of the 50 states and U.S. territories.

As in the previous nine years of the project, nominations are following the same pattern with families and friends from all over the country submitting names of couples that have long marriages. That's the most recent report from Bryan & Karen Berland, who serve along with Dick & Diane Baumbach, as the co-coordinators, for the project.

"What is truly wonderful is to see so many friends and family members nominate couples married a long time in hopes that they will be this year's state or national winners," the co-coordinators said.

Tony & Sue Morris and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Ecclesial Team for WWME, will personally present the longest married couple in the United States with special gifts during June, which is considered national marriage month. During the same time frame the state winners will receive a special certificate of achievement and recognition from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter representatives in their states.

"This project was created and implemented every year to honor the commitment of married couples and to give hope to younger couples- that they can have long and lasting marriages," Dick & Diane said, while Bryan & Karen added, "Folks can go to wwme.org to find out more information and to nominate couples they know."

Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of faith expression, may also be submitted by email, regular mail or by calling a special phone number.

The information for sending in a nomination requires the name of the couple, their wedding date and what city and state they reside in, while the nominator needs to include their name plus a phone number or email address so they can be contacted if their nominee is a national or state winner. Upon determination of the winners, initial contact is made by WWME with nominators, not directly with the winning couple.

The nomination information may be submitted by one of the following ways: www.wwme.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , regular mail Bryan & Karen Berland 530 S. Academy, Guthrie, OK 73044, special phone number 405-850-4274. Nominations must be received by midnight May 14, 2019.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 50 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at the parish where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in just under 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME Office at (909) 332-7309.

SOURCE Worldwide Marriage Encounter