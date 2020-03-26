Community

Save the Storks Works to Help Pregnancy Resource Centers During the COVID-19 Outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRCs) across the nation face obstacles as they continue working to reach clients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Keeping PRCs open and reaching clients is of upmost importance during this crisis," said Chief Communications Officer Diane Ferraro. "It is more important than ever for clinics that provide free resources to reach abortion-vulnerable women in these uncertain times."

Save the Storks is posting daily updates on Facebook and weekly updates on its blog with a list of specific needs for their PRC affiliates. Many PRCs are also part of Amazon Charity lists and you can donate directly to them at smile.amazon.com.

Heidi Hill, CEO of Birth Choice pregnancy center in San Marcos, Calif. said this is a difficult time for PRCs, but there are ways to help.

"Contact your local pregnancy center and see what their specific needs are," she said. "Donate; either financially or with material goods like diapers and wipes, which are in short supply. You can also contact national organizations like Save the Storks who act as support systems for pregnancy centers."

Supporting PRCs now is especially important because abortion providers plan to continue their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

They have the support of the American College of Obstetricians and the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. These organizations released a joint statement this week asking that community-based and hospital-based clinicians "consider collaboration to ensure abortion access is not compromised during this time."

Hill warned, "If this directive is allowed, more women will be coerced into an abortion because of the pandemic. Planned Parenthood plays into people's fears and capitalizes on them. People who are afraid will do things that they wouldn't otherwise. Pregnancy centers need to stay open to calm the storm and be a source of peace and confidence."

You can help keep PRCs up and running by checking Save the Storks' daily posts here, or its blog here.

To donate directly to Birth Choice in San Marcos/North San Diego County, click here.

