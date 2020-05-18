Community

Double Purple Heart Recipient Donates Bullet-Proof Vest

Commander Jack Dorn of the American Legion Post 214 of Taylors, SC, on behalf of a member who wishes to remain anonymous, donated a brand new ballistic vest to the South Carolina State Constable Association. Taylors and Travelers Rest attorney Steve Shaw, who is a constable and also a candidate for Greenville County Council, accepted it on behalf of the Association. Because they are fibrous inside, ballistic vests are rated only for a certain number of years and then should be replaced. The vest will go to a constable in need of a replacement vest and are highly sought after.

The donor is a highly decorated disabled veteran of the Post, who was a police officer in South Carolina prior to joining the military. He purchased the vest specifically as gift for a law enforcement organization from the Post. The Post selected the SC Constable Association as the recipient because constables are volunteer-only and are responsible for purchasing their own equipment. The retail price of a vest is about $600.

"Constables need a proper vest and this is a very special one because of the donor who gave it," said Steve Shaw. "This one will be put to use right away and it is very much appreciated."