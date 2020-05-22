Community

37 Ways to Work from Home Today: Business Ideas You Can Start Now With Little to No Money or Specialized Training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- In the midst of the current Covid-19 quarantine, Jim Palumbo, President and Founder of EvangAlliance, a non-profit multi-media ministry committed to empowering people around the world with the transformative message of hope, has prepared a free eBook: 37 Ways to Work from Home Today: Business Ideas You Can Start Now with Little to No Money or Specialized Training.

Jim Palumbo speaks directly to those suffering from layoffs, furloughs, and a violent business decline, affirming that with hard work and diligence, great ideas can succeed. Readers can and should use the information in 37 Ways to Work from Home Today to start a business and provide for their families in these tough times, using this crisis as an opportunity to begin building their dreams.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has awakened the whole world to the freedom and appeal of the work from home environment that has enabled Jim Palumbo to start more than a dozen companies and advise business owners for over 25 years. He knows how to build businesses from thin-air, without money or advanced training, and teaches entrepreneurs how to succeed in the small-business world while balancing a meaningful life with a profitable business.

"I'm sharing my story to inspire you to succeed: to affirm that you can start a business from nothing and grow it into a multi-million-dollar enterprise and that working from home is not necessarily a barrier to your success but may actually be the launch pad for you to fulfill your dreams and aspirations. Let's get started!" -- Jim Palumbo

Go to JimPalumbo.com to download your copy of 37 Ways to Work from Home Now. Also, be sure to download the bonus white paper, Five Ways to Thrive in Quarantine (and Beyond).