Petition Demands Abortion Free COVID Vaccine

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) today launched a petition campaign aimed at ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States were not developed using body parts obtained from an aborted child.

"GRTL strongly supports finding a vaccine that protects people from contracting this deadly disease," GRTL President Ricardo Davis said. "At the same time, we need to protect the rights of millions of pro-Personhood advocates who will have a serious problem taking a vaccine that exploited the brutal death of a child."

Davis added: "There are several vaccines being developed that are not abortion tainted. I encourage our officials to approve any of those that prove effective."

The petition is directed at President Donald Trump and Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The campaign comes on the heels of a recent announcement that the U.S. has pledged $1.2 billion to accelerate advancement of a vaccine being pursued in the United Kingdom. A portion of that process includes using a cell line obtained from an aborted child.

Following that, it was revealed that a U.S. company is conducting a promising trial of a vaccine in Australia that does not use a fetal cell line.

"Clearly there is an excellent chance Operation Warp Speed will be able to offer people an ethically-sourced vaccine," Davis said. "We need to hold officials accountable to ensure that happens, as well as publicizing it.

"I encourage everyone who values the sanctity of human life to sign our petition. COVID-19 is already a tragedy for hundreds of Georgians. We don't need to make it even a larger one," Davis concluded.

Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal for protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.