Educational Event Surrounding New Discoveries on Moral Injury of Abortion Set to Stream Worldwide Sept. 25-27

will host a three-day educational event on the impact of abortion titled: The Summit of Grace: the Moral Injury of Abortion. This live stream gathering connects the framework of moral injury, typically applied to combat veterans, to those who have been harmed by abortion.

The event will feature 50 segments through a combination of pre-recorded interviews and livestream discussions. Attendees will include those seeking personal healing as well as professionals and volunteers in helping professions who desire to learn more about the dimensions of moral injury in addition to the dimensions of healing.

Choose Grace International Founder and President, Kay Lyn Carlson, MLSW, serves as the event host, guiding discussions based on her personal research, background in social work, and personal journey. Speakers include nationwide experts including Dr. Curt Thompson (speaking on shame), Dr. Everette Worthington (speaking on forgiveness), Dr. Harold Koenig (speaking on moral injury) and 47 more.

The event is free with registration open at www.summitofgrace.com.