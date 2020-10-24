Community

Just Say Something Announces Winners of the 4th Annual Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek

Just Say Something, a community-based organization, kicked off Red Ribbon Week (October 23rd-31st) with the 4th Annual Red Ribbon 5K in Sugar Creek. The Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Mass Mutual of South Carolina, was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Additional sponsors include The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health; Promotions Unlimited; Cowart Awards; County Bank; Flying Melons Productions; Rich & Mary Lee Tierney; Amica Insurance; The Carlson Family; and J.J. Bowers, Realtor - Re/Max.

Proceeds will be used to support evidence/researched-based programming for families to help youth and their parents have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, vaping, marijuana, opioids & other substances, and other at-risk behaviors.

The top three winners in the female and male categories include:

Adult Female Category:

1. 1st Place: Elise Barron

2. 2nd Place: Maryann Crosby

3. 3rd Place: Emily Cate

Adult Male Category:

1. 1st Place: Spencer Lyman

2. 2nd Place: Eric Bohac

3. 3rd Place: Scott Carlson

Just Say Something would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the sponsors, volunteers, and participants for making this event a success! We would also like to extend a special thank you to the Sugar Creek Community for allowing our participants to run a route that took them past lovely, manicured lawns and homes. Your support helps to build a stronger, healthier, substance-free community.

Community support is vital as we help youth and families in the community by providing services to fight and prevent child abuse/neglect and the horrors of the opioid epidemic as well as the dangers of vaping.

For Every $1 raised for youth and families….

• Our community saves $10 in treatment services.

• Keeps a child from taking that first puff of a cigarette.

• Keeps a child from taking that first drink of alcohol.

• Keeps a family from the pain and stress of having a “system” raise their children.

SAVE THE DATE for the 5th Annual Red Ribbon 5K @ Sugar Creek on Saturday, October 2, 2021! If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Phillip Clark at 864-467-4099.

------------------

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behaviors. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.