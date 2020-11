Community

The Lambs Receive Award for 50+ Years with John Birch Society

W.H. "Bill" and Barbara Lamb received an Award for their 57 years of membership in the John Birch Society. The Lambs joined the soceity group in 1963 and have been active since. The award was presented by Evan Mulch, Executive Co-ordinator for JBS for Georgia, North & South Carolina on a Friday night's NIGHT OF THE BIRCHERS at Ruths' Chris Steak House in Greenville. W.H. Lamb is a long-time and current columnist for The Times Examiner.