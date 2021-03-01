Community

Just Say Something 2021 Board of Directors Announced!

Greenville, SC – In 2021, Just Say Something (JSS) announces two new members to its Board of Directors. With its new and returning board members, JSS looks forward to continuing its mission of encouraging parents and communities to talk to youth about tough topics like substance use, addiction, and other at-risk behaviors. #BoardofDirectors #SavingKidsSavingLives #StartTalking. #ConversationStarter. #JustSaySomething.

New board members include Michaelle Lewis (Samsung Electronics America) and Justin Hill (Bank of Travelers Rest) who are joining current board members, Victor Austin, Jr.; Shefali Chudger; Zachary Davis; Heather Greene; Mike Guyton; Starr McKinney; Russ Tallon; Bailey Tollison; Richard Tierney, and Jake Van Geison.

Leading this dynamic JSS Board of Directors are the Executive Committee, including Christine Butterfield (President); Cris Ivan (Vice President); Jean Hall (Secretary / Events Chair); and Roy Davenport (Past President).

“We gladly welcome our new board members,” said Carol Reeves, Executive Director of Just Say Something. “We are overjoyed that they have joined the JSS Board of Directors! We have every confidence that they will bring some unique talent, creativity, leadership, and out-of-the-box-thinking to our organization.”

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something, formerly Greenville Family Partnership, is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization whose mission is to help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, tobacco use, drugs, and alcohol. For more information, call 467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.