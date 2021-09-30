Community

Just Say Something Kicks Off October with the 5th Annual Red Ribbon 5K Run

It is that time of the year again! Just Say Something is starting off the month of October with our 5th annual Red Ribbon 5K.

Join us on Saturday, October 2, 2021 for the Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek. Registration begins at 7:00AM while the race starts at 8:00AM. Winners will be notified during the week after the race.

The 5K will start at Sugar Creek Club House #3, located at 119 Stonecrest Road, Greer, SC 29650. No parking will be allowed at the Sugar Creek Club House #3. Participants must park at Airport Baptist Church at 776 South Batesville Rd. No parking is allowed on Devenger Road.

All proceeds will be used to help youth, parents, and the community have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about substance use/abuse and to expand the Youth Impact Sports program by helping to pay for healthy food, uniforms, and equipment.

Our goal is to raise $15,000.00 to support our Youth Impact Sports and Parenting Enrichment Programs. During this hard and uncertain time, there is an increased need for support for our families and youth in many of our hard-to-reach communities. Join us and relieve some stress while helping to support many others with the stress they are experiencing.

To register, click https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Greer/RedRibbon5KatSugarCreek. The registration fee is $25 for individuals age 18 and under; $30 for individuals age 19 and above. Individuals who register by Friday, September 17, 2021 will receive a FREE race shirt. Deadline for online registration is Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:59PM. Day of registration is $35 for all participants.

Safety is our top priority for our participants, sponsors, and staff. Masks and social distancing will still be required pre/post-race. COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the CDC and WHO will be followed. The route will be clearly marked and water stations will provide bottled water.

Sponsors include Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina; The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health; Promotions Unlimited; Amica Insurance; Flying Melon Productions; Chris & Kelly’s Hope Foundation; Jennifer Van Gieson; The Van Gieson Group; Rich & Mary Tierney; and The Carlson Family.

For more information, please contact Phillip Clark at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-467-4099. #RedRibbon5K #RedRibbon5KSugarCreek #SugarCreekCommunity #RedribbonWeek #YouthImpactSports

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a community-based, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to keep our children healthy, safe and drug free. We work to achieve this mission through partnering with families, other community organizations, schools, law enforcement, businesses and many other groups to provide education and prevention programs, most often at no cost, to ensure every family and child in our community has access to needed resources.

Stay in Touch

Follow our social media platforms for more information about future auctions and to see all the work we’re doing for the community! We appreciate your support, especially during these difficult times!