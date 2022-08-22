Education

Freedom Alive™ Rejecting Critical Race Theory

Racism is learned. And no child is born a racist. Yet the subject of critical race theory is being pushed into our schools today. It’s not only wrong and untruthful, but it’s harmful indoctrination.



Nancy Randolph is an upper school teacher at Victory Christian Academy in Orlando. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive™, Nancy shares a creative and interactive way she teaches the truth about how American history and the Bible are intertwined. Prepare to experience history right before your eyes through some amazing students!