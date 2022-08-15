Education

Wendy Frans Named 2022-23 Greenville County Schools Teacher of the Year

Bob Jones University graduate Wendy Frans was recently named the 2022-23 Greenville County Schools Teacher of the Year.

The process of selecting ten finalists began last fall when schools selected their nominee for Teacher of the Year. Nominees then submitted applications which included their professional biography, educational history and professional development, community involvement, philosophy of teaching and a personal message to educators and the general public.

In April, the Selection Committee named Frans as one of the top ten finalists for the annual award. Finalists were selected from among 95 teachers in Greenville County. They each received a $100 Visa gift card sponsored by Greenville Federal Credit Union and a Rocketbook smart notebook.

After classroom observations and individual interviews were completed, Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster awarded Frans the prestigious honor on August 11 at a public ceremony.

“Being named Teacher of the Year is one of the highest honors for a public school educator. Wendy Frans embodies the spirit of teaching while setting a strong example for her students, said Royster. "Simply put, Mrs. Frans represents the best our profession has to offer, and we congratulate her on being named Greenville County Schools 2022-23 Teacher of the Year."

Michelle Stein (Northwest Middle School), Lesley Hipp (Robert E. Cashion Elementary School) and Bekki Benjamin (Wade Hampton High School) were named as first, second, and third runners-up respectively.

A graduate of Bob Jones Academy, Frans earned a BS in elementary education from Bob Jones University in 2001. She has 20 years of teaching experience and currently teaches fifth grade at Brushy Creek Elementary in Taylors.