Education

Adina Leon Named National Christian Teacher of the Year

Bob Jones University announced today Adina Leon, a 1998 graduate, was named a National Christian Teacher of the Year by the Herzog Foundation. The foundation recognizes 12 teachers across the nation that embody excellence in Christian education. This inaugural awards program is part of the Herzog Foundation’s mission to advance Christian education on a national scale.



"I was incredibly honored just to be nominated," said Leon. "When the news came that I had been chosen, I was stunned, shocked, and humbled to tears. I have worked with some tremendous educators over the years and have learned so much from them. My motivation for teaching has never been [for] praise; I simply want to share Jesus with my students and point them to the Savior through my lessons."





An educator at Hope Christian Academy (HCA) in Starke, Florida, Leon teaches seventh through twelfth-grade science courses including Life Science, Design & Technology, Physical Science, Biology, Anatomy & Physiology and Earth Science. She has taught for 24 years.



In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Leon serves as S.T.E.A.M. Fair coordinator, girls' volleyball coach, senior class sponsor, Student Government Association advisor and drama coach.



"Teachers are integral to the success of every school and every student," said Herzog Foundation Chairman Todd Graves. "Being a 'good' teacher won't cut it. We need Christian teachers who are setting a standard of excellence. Our Christian Teacher of the Year awards seek to identify these exceptional teachers and inspire others to join the profession."



Terry Denmark, HCA's Head of School said, "Adina has been teaching at Hope Christian Academy for five years and engages her students while maintaining an active and creative learning environment. She is a great communicator who addresses the individual needs and different personalities of each student and demonstrates flexibility to accommodate as needed. We are thankful God called her to be with us at Hope."



As one of the 12 teachers nationwide to be selected, Leon will receive a monetary award and a trip to Washington, D.C. for the Herzog Foundation's Teacher of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, September 24, at the Museum of the Bible.



------------------------------------

About the Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation

The Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation is a charitable foundation dedicated to catalyzing and accelerating the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish. Learn more at HerzogFoundation.com or www.myhopehristianacademy.org.