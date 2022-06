Education

Education Vouchers: Bait and Switch

Education vouchers, education savings accounts, tax credits are you getting something for nothing? What’s actually in the fine print?

This week wicked smart Common Core diva Lynne Taylor reveals what’s actually tied to your education savings accounts, and why it might not be worth it when the price is cradle-to-grave data mining, career tracking, pre-approved reading lists and more.

Check out the article Who Doesn’t Love Coupons she references in her video here.