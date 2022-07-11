Education

Stuart Scott Joins BJU Seminary Faculty

BJU Seminary today announced that Dr. Stuart Scott, one of the nation’s foremost proponents of biblical counseling, has joined its world-class biblical counseling faculty team to advance the Seminary’s 500x5x5 strategic vision to equip pastors and church leaders to minister God’s truth to a broken culture.

“With the arrival of Stuart Scott, BJU Seminary is fulfilling its commitment to equip 500 Word-proclaiming pastors to reawaken the church at a time of unprecedented turmoil,” said Dr. Alan Benson, executive vice president for ministry advancement and student development. “His careful scholarship and thought leadership exemplify our promise of uncompromised, next-level teaching. Dr. Scott will serve as director of biblical counseling."

Scott earned a BA at Columbia International University. He later completed a MDiv at Grace Theological Seminary, an MTh at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a DMin at Covenant Theological Seminary.

Most recently, Scott taught graduate courses at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, California. He previously served as associate pastor of family ministries and counseling at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, and frequently participated in the ministry’s Truth in Love podcast.

“Every pastor is a counselor. We know the shepherding skills and coping capabilities of leaders are stretched to the limit,” said Scott. “I appreciate BJU Seminary’s strategic vision to address the current pastor shortage. It is a great privilege to join the administrative team in equipping the next generation to be effective counselors.”

Scott, the author of seven books and a fellow and director of membership services at the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors, is widely recognized for his passionate advocacy of the sufficiency of Scripture in counseling. For over 40 years, he has gained real-world experience as a pastor, biblical counselor and executive director of One Eighty Ministries, a ministry supporting pastors and churches with counseling, education and consulting services.

About BJU Seminary

BJU Seminary is a conservative graduate school of theology and ministry in Greenville, South Carolina. Part of Bob Jones University, BJU Seminary features a world-class faculty of 25 full-time and adjunct professors recognized as specialists in fields ranging across theology, ministry, apologetics, counseling and missions—fulfilling a commitment to equip leaders to effectively proclaim the Word, serve the church and advance the Gospel.

The Seminary is pursuing a 500 x 5 x 5 strategic vision of putting 500 pastors on the path to the pulpit in the next five years—and every five years after that—through a 5P Plan of innovation and investment in the areas of program, partnerships, people, plant and profile.

BJU Seminary offers full-time, flexible graduate programs and certificates in areas including biblical counseling, theological studies, expository preaching, ministry studies, intercultural studies, biblical language and literature, Bible teaching, chaplaincy and master of divinity.