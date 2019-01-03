Education

Students Named to President's List at Bob Jones University

The following students are among approximately 550 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester.

To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Rosanna Alger, a Senior Elementary Education major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Madison Avery, a Sophomore Communication major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Micah Baughman, a Sophomore Communication Disorders major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Evan Becker, a Junior Biology major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Andrea Bell, a Freshman Orchestral Instrument Performance major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Lauren Blackmon, a Senior Biology major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Jonathan Bright, a Junior Biology major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Ashlee Burrell, a Senior Composite Social Studies Education major of Greenville (29611) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Molly Camfield, a Junior Elementary Education major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Elisabeth Campbell, a Senior English major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Ethan Case, a Senior Accounting major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Robin Colwell, a Junior Christian Ministries major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Eliot Coss, a Senior English major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Helen Coss, a Freshman Premed/Predent major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Aaron Davis, a Junior Engineering major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Ezra Davis, a Freshman Biblical Studies major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kathryn Dunwoody, a Sophomore Accounting major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Lauren Flower, a Sophomore Humanities major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Taryn Flower, a Senior Orchestral Instrument Performance major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Lauren Franklin, a Senior Engineering major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Grace Fryml, a Senior Accounting major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kamron Hamedi, a Senior Premed/Predent major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Charity Harrell, a Sophomore Humanities major of Greenville (29611) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Caroline Hartzler, a Freshman Biochemistry and Molecular Biology major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Hannah Healey, a Freshman Business Administration major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Zachary Heltsley, a Senior Communication major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Carlos Herrera, a Sophomore Mathematics Education major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Hannah Hill, a Sophomore Exercise Science major of Greenville (29614) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Adrienne Houpt, a Freshman Biblical Counseling major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Rachel Houtz, a Junior Early Childhood Education major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Elisabeth Hughes, a Junior Voice Performance major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Abraham Jaar, a Senior Business Administration major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Jeanne Jaeger, a Junior Elementary Education major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Joanna Jarrell, a Sophomore Accounting major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Haoran Jiang, a Senior Mathematics Education major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Melissa Johnson, a Senior Early Childhood Education major of Greenville (29611) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Isaac Korver, a Freshman Bible major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Hannah Kuzmic, a Sophomore Studio Art major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Sarah Lawlor, a Junior Middle School Education major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Daniel Leedy, a Junior Music Education major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Hannah Lovegrove, a Sophomore Physics major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Carson McQuaid, a Freshman Accounting major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Autumn Moffitt, a Sophomore Physics major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Eleanor Myers, a Sophomore Music Education major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Matthew Myers, a Senior Accounting major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Sarah Overstreet, a Junior Orchestral Instrument Performance major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Melissa Owen, a Junior Business Administration major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Emma Pait, a Junior Theatre Arts major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Ghevont Panosian, a Junior English Education major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Callie Parker, a Freshman English Education major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Michael Pettit, a Senior History major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kristina Poore, a Freshman Exercise Science major of Greenville (29611) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Benjamin Popwell, a Senior Accounting major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Katherine Ring, a Sophomore Exercise Science major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Christina Ross, a Senior Biology major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Dakota Ross, a Freshman Christian Ministries major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Erick Ross, a Freshman Mathematics major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Brooke Schmidt, a Senior Health Sciences major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kendra Schmidt, a Junior Interdisciplinary Studies major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Gretchen Seelenbinder, a Sophomore Graphic Design major of Greenville (29611) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

DoHyeon Seo, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Mary Shebs, a Junior Music and Church Ministries major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Ryan Shelley, a Senior Graphic Design major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Caleb Skaggs, a Freshman Bible major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Priscilla Smith, a Freshman Graphic Design major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Judah Smith, a Sophomore Premed/Predent major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Moriah Smith, a Freshman Health Sciences major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Allison Sterr, a Senior International Studies major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Elise Sutherland, a Freshman Nursing major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Justin Sutherland, a Sophomore Information Technology major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Karis Sutherland, a Senior Accounting major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Benjamin Teruel, a Junior Premed/Predent major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Karis Tompkins, a Senior Exercise Science major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kelly Vervaet, a Sophomore Graphic Design major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Sophia Vincent, a Freshman Health Sciences major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Laura Walker, a Freshman Accounting major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Walter Walker, a Senior Bible major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kristen Ward, a Freshman Nursing major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Walker Weathers, a Freshman Physics major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

John Weier, a Sophomore Accounting major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Katherine West, a Senior Business Administration major of Greenville (29617) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Rachel Williams, a Senior Exercise Science major of Greenville (29607) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Charissa Willis, a Sophomore International Studies major of Greenville (29605) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

David Wilson, a Senior Premed/Predent major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Rebekah Wixom, a Sophomore Communication Disorders major of Greenville (29615) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Brandon Woods, a Senior Engineering major of Greenville (29609) was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University for the Fall 2018 semester.

