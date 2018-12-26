Education

Christmas at Washington Center

Thanks to friends and community supporters, the holiday season was merry for the students attending Washington Center. The community and staff joined together to purchase gifts for students through the Giving Tree project. Songs by Kayle Brown, District Coordinator for Workers' Compensation, students and staff welcomed Santa, enthusiastically sponsored by Mr. Allen Madden, during the annual Santa Visit Party. Refreshments were generously provided by the Daughters of Penelope, a Washington Center tradition for over 40 years. Volunteers from Christ Church Episcopal School assisted students during the festivities. The holidays are always exciting at Washington Center!